Dutch police use water cannon to disperse The Hague protest
Police said "troublemakers" threw stones and smoke bombs at them after a planned demonstration against the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.View on euronews
Tori Nuariza RT @RT_com: Dutch riot police fire water cannon to disperse anti-lockdown rally, dozens arrested
MORE: https://t.co/99kGo0VeOU https://t.c… 22 seconds ago
Julia RT @patricksavalle: @BolotskySputnik A completely peaceful demonstration against the Orwellian #COVID19 emergency law was interrupted by Du… 44 seconds ago
Dott. Pierpaolo Clementi detto il Caliban Caliban's News Feed _
Dutch police use water cannon to disperse The Hague protest
https://t.co/Y5F2O9E9LM 54 seconds ago
Niek N, allergisch voor links. RT @patricksavalle: A completely peaceful demonstration against the Orwellian #COVID19 emergency law was interrupted by Dutch police violen… 3 minutes ago
Citizen Experience Dutch police use water cannon to disperse The Hague protest https://t.co/nqkrxzWJ0k via @akwyz 7 minutes ago
J.M. Hamilton RT @CTVNews: Dutch police arrested scores of protesters and used a water cannon after violence erupted around a demonstration in The Hague… 12 minutes ago
Wanda spangler RT @Gerrrty: Dutch riot police fire water cannon to disperse anti-#lockdown rally, dozens arrested #COVID19 #Netherlands
https://t.co/VnU… 13 minutes ago
Louis Winthorpe III RT @AFP: Dutch police on Sunday charged on horseback and fired water cannon to disperse protesters frustrated with the government's coronav… 14 minutes ago