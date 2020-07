Van Dijk: We're a step closer to title Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:35s - Published 2 weeks ago Van Dijk: We're a step closer to title Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk says the point gained in the draw against Everton is a step closer to clinching the Premier League title. 0

