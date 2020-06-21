Global  

Tik Tok users say they sunk Trump rally
President Trump’s campaign promised huge crowds at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, but it failed to deliver.

Hundreds of teen TikTok users and K-pop fans say they are least partially responsible.

TikTok users took partial credit for inflating attendance expectations at a less-than-full arena at President Donald Trump's first political rally in months, held in Tulsa on Saturday. This report..

