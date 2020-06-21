Teacher James Furlong: A kind and gentle man

James Furlong, "a very kind and gentle man", was one of three people killed in Saturday's attack.



Tweets about this Margaret McGillen RT @OldCodger15: Reading Terrorist attack (after BLM protest) by Black Islamic Terrorist. as condolences come pouring in, Black Lives Mat… 58 seconds ago Sandra Dodd Reading stabbings: 'Inspirational' teacher James Furlong among three killed in terror attack https://t.co/X33iAyw7Mt https://t.co/cdZpOfXlZM 7 minutes ago James Lewis Reading stabbings: 'Inspirational' teacher James Furlong among three killed in terror attack https://t.co/xCb25ReZgq https://t.co/AkAZ3l9U9J 9 minutes ago pette thierry RT @SkyNews: The family of secondary school teacher James Furlong, who was killed in the Reading terror attack, have paid tribute to the 36… 10 minutes ago Stein Rune Bjerkholt Reading stabbings: 'Inspirational' teacher James Furlong among three killed in terror attack https://t.co/4VcOgn8Cgd 10 minutes ago knobby RT @SkyNews: "James was a wonderful man. He was beautiful, intelligent, honest and fun." The parents of James Furlong have paid tribute to… 13 minutes ago beth RT @MenaViana: Reading stabbings: 'Inspirational' teacher James Furlong among three killed in terror attack https://t.co/ST9j41Ip2j 18 minutes ago arthur murray RT @SkyNews: One of the victims of the Reading terror attack has been named as secondary school teacher James Furlong https://t.co/2IxomXxp… 29 minutes ago