How's That Working For You? Sweden's Herd Immunity Strategy Comes Up Fatally Short

Unlike most European countries, Sweden opted for the 'herd immunity' strategy to battle the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, Swedish state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell predicted that by the end of May, 40% of the population would develop antibodies to fight the virus.

Sweden didn't impose a strict lockdown.

Instead, it kept schools, restaurants and bars open.

Instead, it merely asked Swedes to be careful and to enact voluntary social distancing.

According to Business Insider, just 6.1% of the population of Sweden had developed coronavirus antibodies by late May.

Its coronavirus death toll surpassed 5,000 this week.

Its mortality rate per capita is far higher than its neighboring Scandinavian countries as well as one of the highest in the world.