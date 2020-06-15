Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson to reveal next steps for coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Boris Johnson to reveal next steps for coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday

Boris Johnson to reveal next steps for coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday

Boris Johnson will on Tuesday unveil his plan to reopen the hospitality sector from July 4, and announce the result of the review of the two-metre social-distancing rule.

The Prime Minister will first meet with his most senior Cabinet colleagues and hear expert recommendations on the review and the next phase of his road map on Monday.

He will then consult his Cabinet on Tuesday and outline the plans to Parliament for pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers.

Guidance will be published for each sector on how businesses can reduce the spread of Covid-19 when they reopen.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Britain reviews distancing rule for next stage of easing lockdown

Britain reviews distancing rule for next stage of easing lockdown LONDON: Britain is reviewing its two-metre social distancing rule ahead of the next stage of lockdown...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Independent


Manchester United's Marcus Rashford steps up drive to provide meals for kids

England and Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford stepped up his campaign Tuesday for the...
Mid-Day - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Chancellor: Two-metre review to be announced next week [Video]

Chancellor: Two-metre review to be announced next week

The review into whether the two-metre social distancing rule in England will be relaxed will be announced this week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said. Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Thai airport re-opens for first time since Covid-19 lockdown started [Video]

Thai airport re-opens for first time since Covid-19 lockdown started

Footage shows Ranong Airport in southern Thailand which re-opened this week following three months of coronavirus closure. The facility was closed towards the end of March when Covid-19 was reaching..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:30Published
Boris Johnson wants all pupils back in school for five days a week in September [Video]

Boris Johnson wants all pupils back in school for five days a week in September

Boris Johnson has said it is his intention that children of all ages in England should be able to return to school on a five-day-a-week basis in September. The Prime Minister has said to “watch this..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published