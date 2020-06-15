Boris Johnson to reveal next steps for coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday

Boris Johnson will on Tuesday unveil his plan to reopen the hospitality sector from July 4, and announce the result of the review of the two-metre social-distancing rule.

The Prime Minister will first meet with his most senior Cabinet colleagues and hear expert recommendations on the review and the next phase of his road map on Monday.

He will then consult his Cabinet on Tuesday and outline the plans to Parliament for pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers.

Guidance will be published for each sector on how businesses can reduce the spread of Covid-19 when they reopen.