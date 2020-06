London City Airport welcomes the first flight in three months with a water salute today (June 21), after being closed following travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 crisis.

London City Airport welcomes first flight in three months after COVID lockdown

The first commercial flight BA3287 arrived at the airport at 6:10pm after travelling from the Isle of Man.