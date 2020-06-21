Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Showers and storms will begin to increase overnight as the next storm system approaches our area.

Temperatures will fall into the mid and lower 60s with southwest winds around 5 mph.

Highs for your Monday will climb into the lower to mid 70s with showers and storms. Heavy downpours are expected with some locations seeing several inches of rain.

A few showers and storms are expected on and off for the rest of the work week with temperatures gradually climbing into the lower 80s from by Friday with Tuesday through Thursday having highs in the mid to upper 70s.

It gets warm next weekend with highs in the mid 80s as a strong ridge of high pressure begins to build across the eastern part of the country.