Kurt Cobain's guitar goes for record $6 mln

The guitar Kurt Cobain played during Nirvana's legendary 1993 "MTV Unplugged" session sold for a record-breaking amount over the weekend - at an auction in Los Angeles.

Cobain's 1959 Martin D-18E, which was originally purchased by the Nirvana singer at L.A.'s Voltage Guitars, went for a total of just over $6 million dollars at Julien's Auctions.

The record was previously held by a guitar belonging to Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, which sold for nearly $4 million last year.

Cobain used the guitar in Nirvana's famous "MTV Unplugged" set, which featured stripped-down renditions of classics including "Come As You Are" and "About A Girl", in addition to several covers of songs by David Bowie, Leadbelly and Meat Puppets.

The production was later released as a live album, ultimately earning the band a Grammy in 1996 for best alternative music performance.

The winning bidder was Australian Peter Freedman, co-founder of Rode Microphones, who was present at the Saturday auction.

Included with the guitar is its original case adorned with a flyer for Poison Idea's 1990 album "Feel the Darkness," a half-used package of Martin guitar strings, three picks and a suede bag containing a silver spoon, fork and knife.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Freedman was determined to buy the guitar to encourage the Australian government to do more to support the arts.