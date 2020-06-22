Chicken barbecue sells out in minutes.

For chicken on this faterh's day!

This chicken barbecue sold out in about 20 minutes!

The whitestown american legion sold 220 chicken barbecue's to hungry residents.

They got chicken and salt potatoes.

Not only does this feed dads on this father's day, but the money is goes to the alivia "alivia paige moylan memorial scholarship" - the 12-year old died in an atv accident last month.

A graduating senior from whitesboro, majoring in healthcare- including veterinary health, is eligible.

Members of the legion say, the community always steps up to help!

Abel says: "it's wonderful, the community here and the family here at whitestown post is unique.

We are one family we deal with everything as a group and we try to help strengthen each other and move on from any circumstance that goes on."

Abel says they were hoping to raise close to 12-hundred for the scholarship fund.