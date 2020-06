ON LINE AT CBSPhilly.com.SUNDAY MORNING IS NEXT FOLLOWEDBY FACE THE NATION AT 10:30.AND BEFORE WE GO, WE WANT TO SAYA VERY SPECIAL HAPPY FATHER'SDAY TO SOME OF THE DADS IN THEEYEWITNESS NEWS FAMILY AND HAPPYFATHER'S DAY TO ALL THE DADS ANDFATHER FIGURES OUT THERE.PLEASE ENJOY YOUR DAY.HAVE A GOOD ONE.♪♪

Happy Father's Day to all the dads and father-figures out there.