Homeboy movie (1988) - Mickey Rourke, Christopher Walken, Debra Feuer Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:02s - Published on June 22, 2020 Homeboy movie (1988) - Mickey Rourke, Christopher Walken, Debra Feuer Homeboy movie trailer (1988) - Plot synopsis: A simple self-destructive drifter and tough small-time boxer with a brain injury that could kill him meets and falls for a cute beach carnival owner, Ruby, but also befriends a sleazy friendly criminal, Wesley, who's planing a big score. Director: Michael Seresin Writers: Mickey Rourke, Mickey Rourke Stars: Mickey Rourke, Christopher Walken, Debra Feuer Plot synopsis: Crime, Drama 0

