Groups Gather In Compton Following Death Of LASD Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old
More protests were planned Sunday over the deadly deputy-involved shooting that claimed the life of 18-year-old Andres Guardado last week.
Jeff Nguyen shows us one gathering in Compton.
Family Of 18-Year-Old Killed In Deputy-Involved Shooting Demands AnswersA Los Angeles area family is disputing statements from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department following the LASD’s deadly shooting of 18-year-old Andres Guardado, who his family says was working as a..
Family Of Teen Shot, Killed By LASD In Gardena Dispute Claim He Was ArmedA Los Angeles area family is disputing statements from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department following the LASD’s deadly shooting of 18-year-old Andres Guardado as officials continue to investigate..
