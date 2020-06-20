Global  

Groups Gather In Compton Following Death Of LASD Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:36s - Published
More protests were planned Sunday over the deadly deputy-involved shooting that claimed the life of 18-year-old Andres Guardado last week.

Jeff Nguyen shows us one gathering in Compton.

