Patty Hearst movie (1988) - Natasha Richardson, William Forsythe, Ving Rhames Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:06s - Published on June 22, 2020 Patty Hearst movie (1988) - Natasha Richardson, William Forsythe, Ving Rhames Patty Hearst movie trailer (1988) - Plot synopsis: In the 1970s, Patricia Hearst is abducted by American revolutionaries, but eventually joins their cause instead. Director: Paul Schrader Writers: Patricia Hearst, Alvin Moscow, Nicholas Kazan Stars: Natasha Richardson, William Forsythe, Ving Rhames Genre: Biography, Drama 0

