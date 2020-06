Philadelphia Native Dies In UK Terror Attack Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:55s - Published 3 minutes ago Philadelphia Native Dies In UK Terror Attack Joe Ritchie-Bennett was one of three people killed Saturday night in Reading, England. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BREAKING RIGHTS NOW AT 10."EYEWITNESS NEWS" LEARNED ONEOF THE VICTIMS OF A DEADLYSTAB AGO TACK IN THE UNITKINGDOM IS FROM OUR AREA.IT'S A CRIME BRITISHINVESTIGATORS ARE LABELING APPACT OF TERROR.FAMILY AND FRIENDS JOERICHIE BENT WAS ONE OF THREEPEOPLE THAT DIED IN STABBINGRAMPAGE SATURDAY EVENING.IT HAPPENED IN A PARK ABOUT 40MILES FROM LONDON.RICHIE BENNETT WAS ORIGINALLYFROM PHILADELPHIA AND GRADUATEOF FATHER JUDGE HIGH SCHOOL.HE LIVED IN THE UK FOR PAST 15YEARS AND HIS FAMILY STILLLIVES HERE.HIS FATHER ROBERT RICHIEBENNETT SAID "THE FAMILY ISHEARTBROKEN, ADDING THEY HAVELOST THEIR BRILLIANT ANDLOVING SON, THIS WAS SENSELESS."BRITISH AUTHORITIES HAVE







Tweets about this