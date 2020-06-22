Over on our website... wthitv.com.

Folks in terre haute got the chance to check out some unique wildlife today.

That's through the "terre haute exotic pet expo."

It was held at the wabash valley farigrounds this afternoon.

Organizers say this was one of the largest expos they've had so far.

Folks even got to check out all kinds of animals -- many they may not have expected.

"there's all kinds.

Kangaroos, owl, hedgehog, lizards, frogs, turtles.

There's all kinds of stuff here.

I don't know why they call it a reptile show, when there's everything else here too."

Guests were encouraged to practice social distancing and wear a mask to help keep