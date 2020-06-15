Vineland Veterans Memorial Home Holds Outdoor Family Visits
They get to sit and speak with their families while wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
CBS Philly US Air National Guard Helps Veterans At Vineland Veterans Memorial Home Enjoy Special Father's Day https://t.co/m4pMlZgJoy 55 minutes ago
Yearning For A Tiny Home? These Are The Top Three US States For OneSkyrocketing rents and an ever-rising cost of living across the US has the tiny house movement going strong.
Sustainable energy use and waste systems are also key drivers, though the tiny home life..
5 Investigates: Support for replacing Soldier's Home in HolyokeIn the wake of scores of veteran deaths from COVID-19, family members and former leaders of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home are calling on the state to take action to save lives in the future by building a..
Soldiers' home resident visits family for first time in 100 daysGeorge Desiderio, a 95-year-old World War II veteran, has been cared for at the Soldiers Home in Chelsea during the pandemic. His daughters visited him in person for the first time in 100 days.