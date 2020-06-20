Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Sucker-Punched Inside South Dakota Bar
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Sucker-Punched Inside South Dakota Bar
The 25-year-old was knocked unconscious but is OK following the scary scene.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Philadelphia Eagles Tight End Dallas Goedert Sucker Punched, Knocked Out Cold

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was reportedly sucker punched during a bar fight in...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.com


Source: Eagles' Goedert 'fine' after sucker punch

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has returned home and is "fine" after being sucker punched at a South...
ESPN - Published



Tweets about this

santi_santi1234

santi RT @PHLEaglesNation: Here is newly-released footage of Dallas Goedert being sucker-punched and attacked while on the ground in a South Dako… 11 minutes ago

phillynewsnow

Philly News Now WATCH: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Sucker-Punched Inside South Dakota Bar https://t.co/RENqDjk4xr 12 minutes ago

BackshotBardo

leo RT @LeadingNFL: The video of Eagles TE Dallas Goedert being sucker punched has leaked. Goedert was reportedly recovering well in a nearby S… 12 minutes ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly WATCH: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Sucker-Punched Inside South Dakota Bar https://t.co/G7H3m31dHw 14 minutes ago

Rockenrave

rock RT @NBCSPhilly: A video has emerged, purportedly showing Dallas Goedert getting sucker punched in a South Dakota bar. https://t.co/wyvwlz… 18 minutes ago