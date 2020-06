Northeast Philadelphia Native One Of Victims In Terrorist Attack In England Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:56s - Published 4 minutes ago Joe Ritchie-Bennett was a graduate of Father Judge High School. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ONE VICTIM OF A DEADLY STABAGO TACK IN THE UNITED KINGDOMIS FROM OUR AREA AND IT'SLABELED A AN ACT OF TERROR.FAMILY AND FRIENDS ARE INMOURNING JOE RICHIE BEPET DIEDIN A STABBING RAMPAGE SATURDAYEVENING IN A PARK ABOUT 40MILES FROM LONDON.RICHIE BENNETT WAS ORIGINALLYFROM PHILADELPHIA HE WAS AGRADUATE OF FATHER JUDGE HIGHSCHOOL AND NRIXTD K FOR PAST15 YEARS AND HIS FAMILY STILLLIVES HERE.HIS FATHER ROBERT RICHIEBENNETT SAID THEY AREHEARTBROKEN THEY LOGGED THEIRBRILLIANT AND LOVING SON ANDTHIS WAS SENSELESS.BRITISH AUTHORITIES ARRESTED25-YEAR-OLD MAN IN THE







