Father's Day Peace Walk In Roxbury Aims To 'Inspire And Encourage'
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Father's Day Peace Walk In Roxbury Aims To 'Inspire And Encourage'

Father's Day Peace Walk In Roxbury Aims To 'Inspire And Encourage'

The group honored George Floyd and others killed by police.

WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

