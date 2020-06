NYC To Back Removal Of Theodore Roosevelt Statue Outside Natural History Museum Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:33s - Published 6 minutes ago NYC To Back Removal Of Theodore Roosevelt Statue Outside Natural History Museum Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday the city supports the museum's request to remove it because it "depicts black and indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior." CBS2's Jessica Moore reports 0

