Free COVID-19 testing at Mower County Fairgrounds

Died from the virus in both states combined./// as mower county reaches nearly 800 positive cases... county and state officials have teamed up to to provide a mass testing site.

Today marked day two of the free testing in austin.

I'm at the mower county fairgrounds which has been transformed into a covid

19 testing site.

In the last two days roughly two thousand people were tested here including myself.

"it's definitely going to give us a better picture of what's going on in our community."

That's pam kellogg with mower county health and human services.

Mower county is in the top ten for highest coronavirus case count in the state of minnesota.

Kellogg says says high numbers lead them to ramp up testing so they can figure out how to tackle the issue.

The first line of denfense is testing.

"i think a lot of people have been concerned about our higher numbers so this is definitely going to be a good thing."

All residents are eligible ?

"* regardless of insurance or if you are showing symptoms. kellogg even encouraged me to take the test for peace of mind.

Can you tell me if you have a fever, cough, muscle aches, severe fatigue, trouble breathing, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.

Lost of taste or smell.

It will be five seconds in your nose... 1,2,3,4,5.

The test took less than a minute

but was mildly uncomfortable.

Kellogg says she is committed to lowering the numbers.

She says by testing the masses they will be able to identify hot spots and stop the spread.

"this is new for us we will have to analyze the numbers.

See if there is anything unique that kind of stands out and then we will continue that communication with the state eos and mdh."

I was told that people can expect their results within 72 hours.

If you missed the opportunity this weekend... mayo clinic health system in austin operates a drive

thru testing site for those