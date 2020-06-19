Global  

Sea turtle joins "Tour De Turtles"
Sea turtle joins 'Tour De Turtles'
Maisy will track how far she will swim and where they'll go.
THE RACE IS ON FOR A TURTLERELEASED THIS WEEK IN THEFLORIDA KEYS."MAISY" IS A RARE HYBRIDHAWKSBILL-GREEN SEA TURTLE.SHE WAS REHABILITATED AT THEKEYS-BASED TURTLE HOSPITAL...AND FITTED WITH A SATELLITETRANSMITTER... BEFORE HEADINBACK TO THE OCEAN.FROM THERE SHE’LL ENTER WHATTHEY CALL THE "TOUR DE TURTLES."RESEARCHERS WILL TRACK HOW FARMAISY AND OTHER TURTLES WILLSWIM... AND WHERE THEY’LL GO."So this is the 13th year we’vedone the Tour de Turtles, andit’s done each year to reallyraise awareness about turtlesand the threats to turtles.

Sothere are still lots of threatsto the survival of turtles outin the water or on our beaches,and this, the Tour de Turtles,is a way to sort of educatepeople and raise awarenethrough kind of an exciting,being able to track and followthese turtles."THERE ARE TWO DIVISIONS... ONEFOR HARD SHELL TURTLES LIKEMAISY... AND ANOTHER FORLEATHERBACK SEA TURTLES, W



