Chicago Sky Coach, GM James Wade On Playing Shortened Season In Florida
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:01s
Chicago Sky Coach, GM James Wade On Playing Shortened Season In Florida

Chicago Sky Coach, GM James Wade On Playing Shortened Season In Florida

The Chicago Sky are getting ready for a training camp, and all the league games, to be played in Bradenton, Florida.

Coach and General Manager James Wade tells CBS 2’s Luke Stuckmeyer he is prepping for the challenge.

