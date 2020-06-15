New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. Forecast
CBS2's Vanessa Murdock says the warm temperatures and humidity will continue this week.
NYC Contact Tracing Working, But Experts Say It Could Be BetterNew numbers show most people who tested positive are answering the phone, but there are some challenges in getting necessary information. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports
NYC To Back Removal Of Theodore Roosevelt Statue Outside Natural History MuseumMayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday the city supports the museum's request to remove it because it "depicts black and indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior." CBS2's Jessica Moore reports
NYPD Officer Suspended Following Controversial ArrestThe officer was captured on video possibly using an illegal chokehold while trying to arrest a 35-year-old man in Rockaway Beach. CBS2's Cory James reports