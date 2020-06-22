Restaurants Prepare For Indoor Dining With Plexiglass Dividers
Restaurant owners say indoor dining is helpful when rain hits.
WBZ-TV's TIffany Chan reports.
Elk Grove Restaurant Brick House Brings Fine Dining Experience OutdoorsThe Brick House in Elk Grove is one of many restaurants finding its way after the state shut down indoor dining earlier this week.
Washington County Restaurants Seeing Uptick In BusinessWith Allegheny County's restrictions on indoor and in-person dining, bars and restaurants in Washington County have been seeing an increase in business. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse spoke with a couple of..
Restaurant Owners Prepare For Indoor Dining RestrictionsMiami-Dade restaurant owners are preparing to close to indoor dining starting Thursday.