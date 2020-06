Coach Roberto Cianci Honored For 'Making A Difference On And Off The Field' Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:11s - Published 2 minutes ago Coach Roberto Cianci Honored For 'Making A Difference On And Off The Field' On this Father’s Day, a great guy was the recipient of a great surprise. Guerin Prep high school coach Roberto Cianci was awarded for “making a difference on and off the field.” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this