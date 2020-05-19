Global  

Mpls. Mass Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 11 Hurt
One man is dead and 11 are hurt after a shooting early Sunday morning in Minneapolis' Uptown business district, reports Marielle Mohs (2:57).

