Mpls. Mass Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 11 Hurt
One man is dead and 11 are hurt after a shooting early Sunday morning in Minneapolis' Uptown business district, reports Marielle Mohs (2:57).
WCCO 4 News At 10 – June 21, 2020
VALLEJO MASS SHOOTING: Several people wounded in Vallejo mass shootingSeveral people wounded in Vallejo mass shooting
6 Shot, 1 Dead In 2 Incidents In Boston OvernightWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
Woman Marries Man Who Rescued Her During Mass ShootingA Canadian woman has married the California man who saved her life during the deadliest mass shooting in United States history. Katie Johnston reports.