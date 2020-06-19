Peugeot 308 SW Design Preview

Peugeot has written the sequel to its best-seller, produced in 760,000 units since the model was launched.

The new Peugeot 308 is the latest chapter in a saga that recounts a tireless search for excellence.

This new vehicle is a milestone in the brand's move upmarket, putting forward a cluster of new technology set against an even more assertive style.

Resolutely futuristic, the car offers connectivity enhanced by the Mirror Screen feature and on-board telematics that includes a touchscreen with 3D connected navigation.

The new Peugeot 308 incorporates all the driving-assistance features recently revealed on the new SUVs, Peugeot 3008 and 5008.

These new systems firmly place the car at the market's high end.

Power trains never seen before in the segment can likewise be found in the new Peugeot 308.

The new eight-speed automatic gearbox linked to the Diesel BlueHDi 180 S&S engine, or the novel Diesel BlueHDi 130 S&S, add to the dynamic qualities of the new Peugeot 308.

Its new efficient engines make Peugeot prepared for the Euro 6.c standard, with new clean-up systems for both petrol and diesel.