Ed Sheeran was most played artist of 2019
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Ed Sheeran was the most played artist of 2019, topping the list for the fourth time in five years.

The Suffolk singer-songwriter, 29, had a bumper year in which he released his No.6 Collaborations Project, reaching number one in both the UK and US, and starred in Danny Boyle’s film Yesterday.

