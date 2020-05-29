Ed Sheeran was most played artist of 2019

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ed Sheeran English singer, songwriter, record producer and actor (born 1991)
Zara Larsson scraps Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran collaborations from new album
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:29Published
Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi among stars demanding government helps live music industry
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Ed Sheeran and Paul McCartney among 1,500 acts calling for UK government to save live music
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:54Published
Suffolk County of England
Coronavirus: Suffolk village pub pleads for customers to returnThe owners of a village pub have pleaded for customers to return.
BBC News
Pilot of crashed US fighter jet found dead
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published
Search for US pilot whose fighter jet crashed into North Sea
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published
101-year-old walking laps of park to raise funds for NHS
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Danny Boyle English filmmaker
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this