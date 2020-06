Justin Bieber dismisses sexual assault allegations, plans to take legal action

Singer Justin Bieber had been accused of sexual assault by a woman.

'Sorry' singer dismissed allegations.

Woman had accused him of sexual assault on Twitter.

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed.

However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action," tweeted Justin.