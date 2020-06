Bottles launched at police in Paris after music festival

Police officers and a police van were targeted by festival-goers in Paris in the early hours of June 22.

Parisians were observing "Fête de la Musique" (Music Day) that was monitored by local authorities and police to make sure attendees were socially distancing from each other.

Footage shows many projectiles being targeted at police who were forced to leave Esplanade des Invalides.