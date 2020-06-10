Global  

NASCAR to investigate noose in Wallace's garage
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:21s - Published
NASCAR to investigate noose in Wallace's garage

NASCAR to investigate noose in Wallace's garage

NASCAR has launched an investigation after a noose was found in a garage stall at Talladega belonging to Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver competing in its top Cup series.

Libby Hogan reports.

NASCAR says it has launched an investigation after a noose was found in the garage of Black driver Bubba Wallace on Sunday (June 21).

Wallace is the sole Black competitor in the sport's top Cup series.

Nascar says the noose was found in his garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

Wallace has slammed the act as despicable and racist.

In a statement NASCAR said, "we are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act." Wallace recently wore an 'I Can't Breathe' T-shirt under his race jacket -- the last words of unarmed black man, George Floyd, who died while in Minneapolis police custody.

That's set off global protests and calls for change around the world.

He also decked out his car with the words Black Lives Matter for a race earlier this month.

On instagram, Wallace wrote that the noose incident "...leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society." Also this month, the confederate flag was banned from all NASCAR races and its facilities as the sport moved to distance itself from a checkered past on race.

But on Sunday, a plane flew over the the track with the flag and a banner reading "defund Nascar".



