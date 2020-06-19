Trending: Tom Petty's family blast Trump for using his song at rally, Beyonce surprises fans by dropping new track 'Black Parade

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...



Related videos from verified sources Beyoncé Drops 'Black Parade' On Juneteenth



"Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power," the singer wrote on.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 1 day ago Beyonce drops Black Parade for Juneteenth



Beyoncé has released the new track 'Black Parade' for Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:36 Published 2 days ago Pro Tump Family BLASTED on Social Media For Election Song in Oklahoma



A Twitter user captured a video of a family cheering and singing their Trump 2020 election song in Oklahoma. Viewers online had quite a lot to say about the clip seeing that the state should be taking.. Credit: What's Trending Duration: 03:54 Published 3 days ago