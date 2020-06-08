Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E10 Day of the Dead - Season Finale

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 1x10 "Day of the Dead" Season 1 Episode 10 Promo trailer HD (Season Finale) - When sad news spreads through the Crimson Cat, Fly Rico tries to placate the volatile crowd while Rio argues for vengeance.

Peter Craft, Elsa and the boys are trapped in their car amidst a riot as Tiago tries to help Mateo.

Townsend celebrates the sudden rise of his political fortunes.

Tiago and Molly face reality about their relationship and Molly confronts Miss Adelaide.

Lewis and Tiago rush to protect Brian from the Nazis.

The Vega family gathers for a moving Day of the Dead ceremony.