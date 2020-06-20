Drake posts rare picture of son for Father's Day
Drake has shared a photograph of his son Adonis to Instagram as part of a Father's Day message to the world's dads.
Michelle Obama Posts Sweet Father's Day Message For Barack ObamaMichelle Obama posted a Father's Day tweet.
Matt Gaetz Tweets Picture Of His Cuban SonRepresentative Matt Gaetz tweeted a picture of him and his son Nestor, who is 19 years old.
Son surprises his dad with the car of his dreamsWatch as a son gifts his father with the car of his dreams. What a moment! Have a Happy Father's Day!