Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tom Petty's family ban Trump from using song
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Tom Petty's family ban Trump from using song

Tom Petty's family ban Trump from using song

Tom Petty's family have sent a cease and desist letter to President Donald Trump after he played 'I Won't Back Down' at a campaign rally in Oklahoma over the weekend.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Tom Petty's family demands Trump stop using Petty's music for the best reasons

The punches from the Trump Tulsa rally just keep coming in. This time, it's from the family of the...
Mashable - Published

Tom Petty’s family hit out at Trump for using song in ‘campaign of hate’

The family of the late singer Tom Petty have hit out at Donald Trump for using his music for “a...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Tom Petty's family objects to Trump using song 'I Won't Back Down' in 'campaign of hate'

'Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind,'...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Billboard.comNPRJapan Today




Tweets about this

Skulz_Btrflyz

🦇Raven🦇👩‍👦🚵‍♀️🇺🇸🌊🗽🤘💀🦋🏳️‍🌈🐶🐱🐍🐝💖 "Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He likes to bring people together," a statem… https://t.co/kxB6dyguV7 5 minutes ago

w_fallon

1968red 🔰🔰#GlazersandWoodwardOut Tom Petty's family ban Trump from using song https://t.co/aQcCo6TWOA 42 minutes ago

DwayneLoveTruth

Priceless Freedom🇱🇷 RT @Razorsmack1: Tom Petty's Family said they don't want "I Won't Back Down" played at Trump Rally's because They, nor Tom would "never su… 54 minutes ago

voiceofnigeria

VOICE OF NIGERIA Tom Petty’s family bars Trump from use of song https://t.co/bwwPlnkWJj 1 hour ago

sissyskies68

sissyskies68....🐈🐈🐎🐎🐈🐈💖✝️ RT @FOX13News: Tom Petty’s family announced they've issued a cease and desist to President Trump after he used the rocker’s song ‘I won’t b… 1 hour ago

LeChatNoire4

Le Chat Biden Democrat RT @craigtimes: #Florida man's family tells @realDonaldTrump to back down from playing his music. https://t.co/bdcAsb8Ftn h/t @JimRosicaFL 2 hours ago

LibertySonof

SonofLiberty "Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He likes to bring people together," a statem… https://t.co/G4zdUc2Szm 2 hours ago

MediaWatchUS

Media Watch New from Mediaite → Tom Petty’s Family Says They Issued Cease and Desist over Trump Campaign Using ‘I Won’t Back Do… https://t.co/lxqKj3xMhK 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trending: Tom Petty's family blast Trump for using his song at rally, Beyonce surprises fans by dropping new track 'Black Parade [Video]

Trending: Tom Petty's family blast Trump for using his song at rally, Beyonce surprises fans by dropping new track 'Black Parade

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:09Published
Tom Rooney's son accused of spray-painting 'B.L.M.' on Trump National Golf Club sign [Video]

Tom Rooney's son accused of spray-painting 'B.L.M.' on Trump National Golf Club sign

The son of former U.S. Rep. Tom Rooney is accused of spray-painting "B.L.M." on the sign of Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:30Published
Son of former Republican Rep. Tom Rooney accused of spray-painting 'B.L.M.' at Trump National Golf Club [Video]

Son of former Republican Rep. Tom Rooney accused of spray-painting 'B.L.M.' at Trump National Golf Club

Jupiter police have arrested the 18-year-old son of former U.S. Rep. Tom Rooney after they said he spray-painted "B.L.M." on the sign at Trump National Golf Club.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:38Published