India fighting 2 wars against China: CM Kejriwal

Days after India-China face-off at Galwan valley, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, today stated that India is fighting two wars against China-one at border and another against coronavirus disease.

"Our country is fighting 2 wars against China - one at border and another against virus from China.

We have to remain united to fight both, none of these should be politicised.

Our brave soldiers didn't back down, even we won't retreat until we win," said Chief Minister Kejriwal.