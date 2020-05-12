UK student takes on 5,000-piece rainbow puzzle in 35-hour operation

This mathematics student at Bristol University devoted 35 hours and 26 minutes to complete this massive rainbow-coloured 5,000 piece jigsaw, and filmed the entire procedure.

The student, who is known on social media as 'puzzlesbynathan,' is first seen rigorously sorting the pieces into the different sections, followed by piecing it all together, starting at one end of the table and working down to the other end, which gives a satisfying wave-like effect.

This puzzle is so large that he even had to extend his table using a foam-board in order for it to fit!

"This was one of the most enjoyable puzzles for me to do, and when the resulting footage is played at over 600 times the speed, it looks incredibly satisfying, one of my favourites for sure!" the filmer told Newsflare.