Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drew Barrymore has 'zero baggage' from childhood
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Drew Barrymore has 'zero baggage' from childhood

Drew Barrymore has 'zero baggage' from childhood

Drew Barrymore has declared she has no "daddy issues", despite her bizarre relationship with her father, hellraising actor John Barrymore.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

UKFilmWork

UK Film Work Drew Barrymore has 'zero baggage' from childhood https://t.co/F0SspMisJy https://t.co/yHzh1wBfIk 6 hours ago

theshape6669

Josh Sinister RT @people: Drew Barrymore Says She 'Has Zero Baggage or Daddy Issues' in Father's Day Tribute to Her 'Wild Card' Dad​ https://t.co/I27p0Hq… 7 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Drew Barrymore says she 'has zero baggage or daddy issues' after being emancipated from her parents when she was 14 htt… 7 hours ago

EntertainMeHub

Entertainment News https://t.co/cH6ZnWqXLI Drew Barrymore has 'zero baggage' from childhood https://t.co/AUkLIQC7YN https://t.co/2mzRyM16yc 7 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Drew Barrymore has 'zero baggage' from childhood https://t.co/5P9aKUGsfK https://t.co/UV4KlgpkS3 7 hours ago

9HoneyCelebrity

9Honey Celebrity "Somehow I have zero baggage or dad issues." https://t.co/CdYdgMQ8p2 10 hours ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Drew Barrymore says she 'has zero baggage or daddy issues' after being emancipated from her parents when she was 14 https://t.co/6VDAflGoIn 11 hours ago

4Prina

Queen P June 21, 2020: Drew Barrymore says she has "zero" baggage or dad issues on Father's Day https://t.co/oUjdnmXpIM 11 hours ago