barr visitation

Is a difficult father's day for congressman andy barr, of lexington.

Instead of enjoying the day with his two young daughters...he was at the visitation for their mother after the sudden death of his wife last tuesday.

Carol barr died at the couple's lexington home from natural causes related to a heart condition, according to the preliminary autopsy report from the fayette county coroner.

She was only 39- years old.

The family asked for no media coverage of the visitation today at christ church cathedral in lexington nor the funeral tomorrow at southland christian church's lexington campus...but the funeral will be streamed 'live' beginning at eleven monday morning.

