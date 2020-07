Man Takes First Steps After Serious Accident Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:41s - Published 3 weeks ago Man Takes First Steps After Serious Accident Occurred on June 12, 2020 / Auckland, New Zealand Info from Licensor: "I'm learning to walk again and these are my first steps using a walking frame after being told I would never walk again by doctors after a serious motorbike accident in September 2019." 0

