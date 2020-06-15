|
President Trump Says Niece’s NDA Means She’s ‘Not Allowed’ to Publish Tell-All Book
|
President Trump says his niece is “not allowed” to publish a tell-all book this summer, arguing a non-disclosure agreement she previously signed covers writing a memoir.
|
