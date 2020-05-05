Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Florida Cities To Enforce Tougher Restrictions On Businesses
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:05s - Published
South Florida Cities To Enforce Tougher Restrictions On Businesses

South Florida Cities To Enforce Tougher Restrictions On Businesses

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has not said if stricter measures will be put in place if the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

South Florida Cities Reopen [Video]

South Florida Cities Reopen

Miami, Miami Beach, Miami Gardens, and Hialeah took the next step toward the 'new normal' on Wednesday by allowing many non-essential businesses to open with restrictions.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:12Published
Delray Beach police patrol beach to enforce restrictions [Video]

Delray Beach police patrol beach to enforce restrictions

Beaches finally opened Monday in southern Palm Beach County after being closed for two months, much to the delight of South Florida residents.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:34Published
Rally held outside Palm Beach County Commission meeting to 'Reopen South Florida' [Video]

Rally held outside Palm Beach County Commission meeting to 'Reopen South Florida'

Outside of Tuesday's meeting, about a dozen protesters from the group Reopen South Florida held signs, urging the governor and commissioners to lift restrictions against businesses in Palm Beach..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:52Published