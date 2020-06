Sonakshi Sinha deactivated her Twitter account over the weekend, to stay away from negativity....



Related videos from verified sources Viral PostViral This Week: Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Mukesh Bhatt, Sonakshi Quits Twitter



The week after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was big on the investigation related to his depression and also restarted the nepotism debate in Bollywood. Actress Kangana Ranaut who was enraged by some.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:23 Published 1 day ago