Bizarre 'water yoga' performed on waters of Ganges river

A yoga practitioner in central India performed strange water yoga routines to raise awareness of the art on June 21.

Chedi Baba, the yogi, marked International Yoga Day at Varanasi by performing a rare technique while holding breath amidst the twisting streams of the Ganges.

According to Baba, he has been doing water yoga for almost forty years, and claims doing water yoga strengthens internal and external power, and that practitioners do not suffer any diseases.