Covid-19: Death toll in world's second worst hit Brazil soars past 50,000 | Oneindia News

As the world continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, Brazil passed 1 million coronavirus cases on Friday and has surpassed 50,000 deaths, a new low for the world’s second worst-hit country.The Ministry of Health reported 641 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 50,617, with 1,085,038 recorded infections.

Brazil confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus on February 26 and passed 1 million cases on Friday.

Experts say the true numbers are likely far higher due to a lack of widespread testing.

Bolsonaro also called the 'Tropical Trump', has been widely criticized for his handling of the crisis.

