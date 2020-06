Nebraska enters Phase 3 of COVID-19 response Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:09s - Published 3 minutes ago Nebraska enters Phase 3 of COVID-19 response 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend STARTING TODAY...88 COUNTIES...INCLUDING THEMETRO AREA...ARE IN PHASE THREE.THE REMAINING FOURCOUNTIES...DAKOTA...HALL...HAMILTON ANDMERRICK ARE NOW INTHE SECOND PHASE.THE THIRD PHASEINCLUDES LOOSERRESTRICTIONS ONBARS ANDRESTAURANTS.IT ALSO ALLOWSNON-HOUSEHOLDMEMBERS TO ATTENDSPORTING EVENTS..INDOOR GATHERINGSARE NOW LIMITED TO50-PERCENT CAPACITY....UP TO TEN-THOUSANDPEOPLE.OUTDOOR EVENTSEVENTS CAN HAVE75-PERCENT CAPACITYUP TO THE SAMETEN-THOUSANDPERSON LIMIT."WE PUT IN THESERESTRICTIONS BACKIN MARCH TO TRYTO SLOW THECORONVIRUS INNEBRASKA AND IT'SBEEN VERYSUCCESSFUL.WE'VE BEEN TAKINGA STEP-BY-STEPAPPROACH TOLOOSENING THERESTRICTIONS TOALLOW PEOPLE TOGO BACK TO AMORE NORMAL LIFEWHILE STILL TAKINGSTEPS TO MAKESURE WE SLOW THEVIRUS HERE."TODAY'S LOOSERRESTRICTIONSINCLUDE ALLOWINGALL ELECTIVESURGERIES.GOVERNORRICKETTS SAYS HOWWELL THE STATEADJUSTS TO TODAY'SCHANGE WILLDETERMINE WHENNEBRASKA WILL MOVEINTO THE NEXTPHASE.THE LATES







