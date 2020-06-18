Trending: Justin Bieber

Global  

Justin Bieber is denying accusations of sexual assault made against him.
Hailey Bieber Wears Matching Workout Clothes at Doctor's Office with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber shows off her toned figure in her matching workout clothes while leaving a medical...
Just Jared Jr - Published

Justin Bieber Shoots Some Hoops on the Basketball Court

Justin Bieber shoots some hoops during a solo outing on the basketball court on Wednesday afternoon...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Justin Bieber accused of sexual misconduct by two women; denies with details involving his then GF Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber addressed sexual misconduct allegations with detailed proof on his Twitter page.
DNA - Published



Justin Bieber denies s*xual assault accusation [Video]

Justin Bieber denies s*xual assault accusation

Justin Bieber has hit back at an allegation of s*xual assault recently made against him on social media.

Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegations [Video]

Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegations

Justin Bieber has insisted sexual assault allegations against him are "factually impossible" and provided receipts to show he was staying elsewhere at the time of one of the claims.

Justin Bieber dismisses sexual assault allegations, plans to take legal action [Video]

Justin Bieber dismisses sexual assault allegations, plans to take legal action

Singer Justin Bieber had been accused of sexual assault by a woman. 'Sorry' singer dismissed allegations. Woman had accused him of sexual assault on Twitter. "Every claim of sexual abuse should be..

