SC says will let Odisha and Temple trust decide on Puri Rath Yatra | Oneindia News

Supreme Court says will let Odisha, Jagannath Temple trust decide on conducting Rath Yatra.

On Sunday the Odisha government said that it will take "favorable action" as legally permissible.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the government is going to help patients get oxygen easily -- through a phone call.

He said that The government has more than tripled its testing levels -- going up from 5,000 to 18,000 tests a day -- most of them through a rapid testing process that yields results in around 30 minutes.

Addressing the press, Delhi CM AK said that Our country is fighting 2 wars against China - one at border & another against virus from China.

We have to remain united to fight both, none of these should be politicised.

The Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra has paused three projects signed with Chinese companies days after the India-China soldiers clashed in Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

